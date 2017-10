Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Winter jackets and long sleeves will be needed for Halloween costumes this year. This could be the coldest Halloween in more than 20 years!

The forecast high temperature makes in to 40 degrees, but gusty winds will make it feel much cooler.

Wind chill values during trick-or-treat times will be near and just above freezing, maxing out around 35 degrees.

Actual air temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and near 40 degrees.