Chicago officials respond to NYC attack, extra police added during rush hour commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There was a beefed up police presence in Chicago in the words of Supt. Eddie Johnson out of an abundance of caution after an attack in New York City left eight people dead and several others injured.

Downtown and the rush home was well underway and it was a typical evening with the exception of police officers with long guns and tactical gear--CPD's response to the Manhattan terrorist attack.

There were no credible threats to Chicago Superintendent Johnson said, but he said he wants people to rest assured that CPD is taking extra efforts to place additional security out of an abundance of caution.

At the federal, state, county and city level there is intelligence coordination on a regular basis--even more so in the aftermath of the attack.

"Terrorist activity it's hard to prevent but there are things that we have seen with this type of activity is there are people around the person who commits this type of crimes that knows something,report it," Natalia Derevyanny, Cook County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is hoping for full recoveries to the injured and offering condolences to the families who lost their lives and the ethos of undaunted courage.

"I think the terrorists will see the resilience of the New York people and the commitment to get back to their normal course of their day," he said.