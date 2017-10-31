5 victims of NYC attack ID’d, all from Argentina

The five victims were identified as Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi.

Belgians and Argentines also are among the 11 wounded in Tuesday’s attack.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry says the Argentine victims were in a group of friends who traveled to New York from Rosario. It says they were celebrating the 30th anniversary of graduating from Polytechnic College of Rosario.

The ministry says it stands “with the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which is shared by all Argentines.”

Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie says he’s “shocked by the events in New York.”

Police say they shot and wounded the attacker and took him into custody.