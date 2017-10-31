× 19-year-old shoots himself in groin after West Pullman robbery

CHICAGO – A 19-year-old man shot himself in the penis after police said he committed an armed robbery in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said two victims were robbed at gun point on the 700 block of West 116th Place around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect took the victims’ phones, wallets and cash. The offender then fled the scene and shot himself.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, where police said he was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.