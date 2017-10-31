Police rescue 11-year-old boy from Cicero fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. -- An 11-year-old boy was rescued from a fire in suburban Cicero early Tuesday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., Cicero police arrived first on the scene of a multi-family residence at 5117 W. 29th Place. It was engulfed from first floor to attic. A woman was screaming in front of the building, "My son is still inside!"

Three officers kicked down the door and found the boy on the first floor. Police started CPR outside the building for the boy until an ambulance arrived to take child and mother to hospital. They were both transported to Loyola Hospital in serious condition, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Wind spread the fire from next door to 5119 W. 29th Place. Fifteen people lived between two buildings.

People who were displaced by the fire were taken to the Cicero Public Safety Building by Cicero Family Services where they are being given assistance.

