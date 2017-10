× 1 dead in Hammond shooting, 3 others injured

HAMMOND, Ind. – Four people were shot and one of them was killed in Hammond, Ind., on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pointe Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found four victims, one of which was dead.

The victim was only identified as a 19-year-old.

There is no one in custody.

No other information was provided by police.