WATCH LIVE: First White House press briefing after charges filed in Russia probe

WASHINGTON — The White House is scheduled to hold its first press briefing since President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and several other financial counts involving tens of millions of dollars routed through offshore accounts.

A former Trump campaign adviser from Chicago has also pled guilty as part of the probe into Russian election meddling. George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5th to one count of lying to federal agents working for the special counsel. The plea was unsealed Monday.

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT.