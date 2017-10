Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughs To Remember

Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

Saturday, Nov. 4th 6PM - 11PM

Concord Place

401 W. Lake St.

Northlake

http://www.alzheimers-illinois.org/laughstoremember

Plus, on Wednesday, November 1, please stop by 1913 Restaurant & Wine Bar in Roselle from 6PM to 9PM. Co-Founder and Board Member, Tracy Hoover will be guest bartending. All tips will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Please help support a great cause and clink glasses with us. Yes, I will be there, too.