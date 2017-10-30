WATCH LIVE: First White House press briefing after charges filed in Russia probe

These pins raise money to stop puppy mills

Posted 11:39 AM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:09AM, October 30, 2017

The pins at Pincause.com aren't just cute, they also help raise money to stop puppy mills. For each pin sold, $2 will be donated to The HSUS' Stop Puppy Mills campaign.

The puppy pin campaign was inspired by puppy mill rescue Ella Bean who has become an Instagram celebrity with more than 103,000 followers.

love a custom carry situation. 🌴 #jetsetbean @ritzcarlton #rcpartner #rcmemories #ad #aruba

A post shared by ella bean (@ellabeanthedog) on

The campaign aims to end "the inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills and to advocate for pet adoption."

The artwork was created by artist Penelope Dullaghan and can be pinned to any of your furry companion's collars.

📣Welcome @toastmeetsworld to the #puptivist movement!! Tag a Toast ♥️ing friend! . . #regram, “California with the W 🥇🥇🥇! ❌ Pet stores in CA are only able to sell rescue pups which means NO MORE PUPPIES FROM PUPPYMILLS. @thepincause allows you to be a #puptivist, too for just $5 in the @humanesociety's fight to end puppy mills once and for all. 🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩 Think your home state will be next to ban?? Comment your state below” . . . #adoptdontshop #humanesociety #stoppuppymills #rescuedog #nbcbayarea #nbcla #endpuppymills #rescuedogsofinstagram #pincauselove #pincause #dogrescue #dogsofinstagram #rescue #buzzfeedanimals #bark #petstgram #abc7eyewitness #michiganradio #todayshow

A post shared by Pincause (@thepincause) on