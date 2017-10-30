These pins raise money to stop puppy mills

The pins at Pincause.com aren't just cute, they also help raise money to stop puppy mills. For each pin sold, $2 will be donated to The HSUS' Stop Puppy Mills campaign.
The puppy pin campaign was inspired by puppy mill rescue Ella Bean who has become an Instagram celebrity with more than 103,000 followers.
The campaign aims to end "the inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills and to advocate for pet adoption."
The artwork was created by artist Penelope Dullaghan and can be pinned to any of your furry companion's collars.
