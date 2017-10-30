Serial pooper strikes Southern Illinois University dorm laundry room

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Students at Southern Illinois University are searching for a serial pooper who has left 8 separate cases of droppings in students’ loads of laundry. All of the incidents have occurred in the Abbott Hall dormitory, and residents there say they are now terrified to do their laundry.

Khiyah Ransom, a student living in Abbott Hall, told The Daily Egyptian every case of feces was found after the students’ clothes had gone through a complete cycle. Residents of Abbott Hall say there have been eight incidents, but maintenance only cleaned the machine after the first incident. In every incident, the droppings were found on the rubber seal of the machine.

“Now I’m, like, terrified to wash in Abbott,” Ransom said.

Ransom suspects the pooper may be striking when residents take too long to get their clothes out of the machine.

The incidents at Abbott Hall are not a new occurrence, but the serial pooper has stepped up their game this school year. Two incidents took place during the 2016-2017 school year. This year, there have been six alleged incidents and three of them happened to one student — Erica Miller.

“That is what you encounter first, and then you find it. You see the actual feces, and it’s in the little rubber thing and you peel it back, and you’re like ‘No, thank you.’ And it looks like it’s been through a cycle,” Miller told The Daily Egyptian.

The laundry room has no security cameras, so the serial pooper is difficult to track. There are no identified suspects. For now, the serial pooper is on the loose in Abbott Hall.