Report: Nikola Mirotic decides not to have surgery, set to rejoin Bulls

CHICAGO - Niko Mirotic's time away from the Bulls appears to be over.

According to WBBM Newsradio, Mirotic will return to the Advocate Center Tuesday for a light workout.

John Paxson tells @WBBMNewsradio Niko Mirotic will bypass surgery and do light workout at Advocate center tomorrow. — George Ofman (@georgeofman) October 30, 2017

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson also noted Mirotic has elected to forego surgery on his facial fractures.

The initial four to six week timeline for his return is now reportedly day to day.

The rest of the team is trying to get past a disappointing 101-69 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday that left Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg less than pleased.

"I'm still pissed because I've had a chance to watch the tape three or four times. It wasn't us," noted Hoiberg. "The thing that gives me hope is this team has not gotten to that very often where we just shut it down. Our competitive spirit, we lost it. A lot of that happened when we stopped making shots. Make an impact somewhere else. If you're not going to make a shot - go get a rebound, go get a loose ball, take a charge, do something to impact the game in a positive manner. We didn't have that."

The Bulls next chance at redemption is Wednesday night on the road against the Miami Heat.