CHICAGO – Police are seeking information about a young girl who was found alone this morning on the South Side.

Police say the girl is 4-years-old and was found in the area of 63rd and Ashland around 11 a.m.

She is African-American with brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a pink shirt, plaid pink, black and white pants and has braided hair with multi-colored beads.

Anyone with information on the girl or family members is asked to call 911 or police at 312-747-8276.