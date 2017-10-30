Oak Park Fire Department holds annual charity benefit for families of the fallen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oak Park Fire Department Local 95 held its annual charity benefit Sunday with proceeds going to the '100 Club of Chicago.' The 100 Club provides assistance to families of fallen first responders in Cook and Lake counties. This event specifically honored Oak Park firefighter Ken Harris who was killed last year. Local 95 has brewed their own beer at Oak Park Brewing Company. A portion of every beer sold will go to the 100 Club.