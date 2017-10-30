× New Chicago FBI boss promises crackdown on gun violence

CHICAGO — The incoming head of the Chicago FBI office says he intends to tackle the city’s gun-violence crisis from the moment he takes office.

Jeffrey Sallet’s first day is next Monday. He arrives from New Orleans, where he led the FBI’s field office.

Sallet’s history includes two narrow brushes with terrorism.

He was just a couple of blocks from the World Trade Center when it was attacked in 2001, and he was running the Boston Marathon in 2013 when the bombs went off near the finish line.