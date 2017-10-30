× Netflix says it will end ‘House of Cards’

NEW YORK — Netflix says its political drama “House of Cards” will end after its upcoming sixth season. The announcement Monday came on the heels of a sexual abuse allegation against series star Kevin Spacey.

The decision to conclude “House of Cards” was made several months ago, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was a young teenager. In a statement, Spacey apologized for any “drunken” misbehavior and also came out as gay.

The final season of “House of Cards” is in production. The Emmy winning-drama starring Spacey and Robin Wright as an Oval Office power couple kick-started Netflix’s success in producing original shows.

Many Hollywood figures have reacted with anger to Kevin Spacey’s apology about being physical with former child actor Anthony Rapp at a party 31 years ago — and the older actor’s sudden announcement that he is gay.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied,” wrote “Savage Love” writer and “It Gets Better” creator Dan Savage on Twitter.

Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, said of Spacey: “It’s your turn to cry.” Actor Zachary Quinto called it a “calculated manipulation.”

Former “House of Cards” showrunner Beau Willimon says he never saw inappropriate behavior by Spacey but called Rapp’s allegation “deeply troubling.”