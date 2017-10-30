More seasonable weather returns
-
More seasonable weather on the way
-
Summer weather returns
-
Chilly Halloween weekend – and more
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Cooler weather settles in for a stretch
-
-
Weather better fit for fall finally arrives
-
Summer weather for the start of fall
-
Hot weather returns
-
Cool, fall weekend ahead
-
Cooler air to last the week
-
-
Damp, chill and raw days for a stretch
-
Warmer weekend with showers possible Sunday
-
Temps climb as we head toward weekend