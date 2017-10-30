× Man, teen, charged in accidental shooting of 16-year-old girl

CHICAGO – Two people have been charged in connection to the accidental shooting of a 16-year-old girl in a West Woodlawn home Sunday night.

Joshua Baker, 19, faces one felony count of obstruction of justice/destroying evidence.

A 16-year-old girl was also charged. She faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Police said an acquaintance was handling a firearm inside a residence on the 6600 block of South Marquette around 7 p.m. Sunday when the gun went off, striking the victim in the eye.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.