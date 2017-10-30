× Man, 19, shot and killed at Lake Forest Halloween party ID’d

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old that was fatally shot at a Halloween Party over the weekend has been identified.

Shaft Wilson was shot and killed at a party on the 1300 block of West Estate Lane Saturday night, police said.

Wilson was attending a Halloween party, along with 150 to 200 others. Shots were fired after an argument broke out.Costumed partygoers said they jumped over fences and ran to get away. A young woman was trampled by the crowd, but is expected to be okay.

Wilson’s family says he was about to be a dad for the first time, and he went to the party with his brother.

“He was a good kid. He was just trying to have a good time at a Halloween party, and it turned tragic,” his father said.

The family said the party was promoted as a “secret” Halloween event.

The Halloween themed party was promoted on social media, police said. The party promotion was organized by an acquaintance of the adult living in the home. Most of the attendees were adults who traveled to the party from southern Wisconsin and northeast Illinois.

The homeowners of the residence do not live at the home; however, over the last several months the home has been occupied by an adult relative of the homeowners, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Forest Police at 847-810-3818 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.