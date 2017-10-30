× Local lawmakers react to Mueller indictments

CHICAGO, IL – – Elected Illinois officials reacted Monday to charges brought by special prosecutor Robert Mueller in the on going Russia investigation.

Monday morning President Trump’s one time campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was indicted on charges that he funneled millions of dollars through overseas shell companies and used the money to pay for his luxurious life style.

Also indicted Monday was Manafort’s longtime associate, Rick Gates.

The charges represent a new stage in the special counsel investigation into wether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the election.

Local lawmakers gathered in the Illinois Medial District Monday, to address Obamacare enrollment, said they worry President Trump will try to intervene in the investigation.

“If you would have said a year ago…about the possibility of a special prosecutor being fired and that a presidential pardon would be issued following it, I would’ve said that movie will never sell, it’s too outlandish. Its just not even possible. Sadly, it is within the realm of possibility.”

Congressman Luis Gutierrez said he’s glad to see some movement in the investigation after what he says were failed attempts to get the Judiciary Committee to do its job. “I say thank God for Mueller,” said Gutierrez.