Hillary Clinton visits Chicago, Winnetka for book signing

WINNETKA, Ill. -- Hillary Clinton made two stops in the Chicago area on Monday to discuss her book, "What Happened."

On Monday morning, Clinton was in Winnetka signing her memoir at The Book Stall.

She is expected to make an appearance in Chicago later Monday evening.

The first indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller Russia investigation were unsealed Monday. In response to the news, Clinton, only said one thing.

“I have a great chapter about Russia in here.”

About 1,000 tickets were given out for the signing. Loyal supporters of the former Secretary of State waited in line to meet her.

Hillary Clinton fans and a detractor waiting outside a Winnetka book signing. The former Secretary of State is in Chicago today. pic.twitter.com/ufDZADahkX — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) October 30, 2017

“She was gracious. She took the time to listen to what we had to say and it was really an honor meeting her,” Kara Gillespie said.

The 2016 presidential election, and Russian interference, was on the mind of many who showed up.

“She’s a great lady and I wished things had turned out differently,” George Pike said.

“It’s hard to see her because I feel like she could have really helped with the country and it was very upsetting last year when she didn’t win. For me it’s really hard to be here and to see her but she’s also an inspiration,” Mary Kelly said.

“OMG. She looks just like her!” These Hillary Clinton fans pumped to meet the former Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/mygMByGGAY — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) October 30, 2017

Clinton’s not talking about the Russia probe indictments, but other Democrats are. Senator Dick Durbin is worried President Trump might try to shut down the investigation.

"I would have said a year ago what you just said about the possibility of a special prosecutor being fired and that a presidential pardon would have been issued following it, I would said that movie will never sell, it’s too outlandish, it just not even possible. But it’s sadly within the realm of possibility,” Durbin said.

Also, Congressman Luis Gutierrez wants Congress to keep its probe going.

“Congressman Schneider and I have tried on numerous occasions to get the judiciary committee to do its work,” he said.

Clinton is expected to speak at Roosevelt University’s Auditorium Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.