Google CEO says he will ‘drop everything’ to fix cheeseburger emoji

On Saturday, media analyst Thomas Baekdal opened a truly American discussion -- where should a cheeseburger's cheese go? Google's cheeseburger emoji shows the cheese on the bottom of the burger, but Apple's emoji shows the cheese on the top of the cheeseburger. Google CEO Sundar Pichai now says he will "drop everything" on Monday if folks can agree on the correct cheeseburger emoji.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Pichai's reaction come shortly after Baekdal's tweet reached two million twitter users.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Now, people across the internet are asking, "What's the correct way to dress a burger?"

Tell us what you think in the poll below: