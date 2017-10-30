Former Trump advisor from Chicago pleads guilty to lying in Mueller probe

CHICAGO — A former President Donald Trump Campaign adviser from Chicago pleaded guilty as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5th to one count of lying to federal agents working for the special counsel. The plea was unsealed Monday.

Papadopoulos admitted he lied to agents about his interactions with “foreign nationals,” who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials.

During his time on the Trump campaign, Papadopoulos repeatedly sent emails suggesting that Trump meet with top Russian leaders.

Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump but months later. Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin at Trump Tower.

Also Monday, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and business associate Rick Gates were indicted in Muller’s probe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.