Community leaders looking ahead to Obama Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Obama Foundation is hosting a two-day summit in Chicago starting tomorrow.

In addition to seeing the former president and first lady, those attending will hear from Prince Harry.

The foundation is hosting the summit for “young leaders to come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.”

For Pastor Torrey Barrett of Chicago’s Kleo Center, attending this summit is a once in a lifetime opportunity. He says he can't wait to meet like-minded people who are also trying to save the world.

The Kleo Center, in Washington Park on the South Side, was born out of tragedy. In 2007, Torrey's 27-year-old sister Kleo, a Cook County Sheriff's Officer, was killed by an ex-boyfriend she hadn't seen in years. She was engaged and was a minister at her father's church.

Kleo Center started with two volunteers and ten participants. Now there's a full-time staff that serves 1100 kids a year. And they're expanding and focusing on seniors and the arts community.

Torrey says Kleo has helped reduce crime, lowered gang activity and increased high school enrollment in Washington Park.

Torrey is hoping the Obama Summit will produce lifetime allies to bounce ideas off of and help change the world one community at a time.

Prince Harry is expected to talk about The Royal Foundation's Full Effect project.

Other speakers include former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Dovertail Project Founder Sheldon Smith, She Says Founder and CEO Trisha Shetty, People's Supper and Hollaback Co-founder Emily May, National Rural Assembly Director Whitney Kimball Coe, Chobani Founder Hamdi Ulukaya, author Bahia Shebab, journalist and author Brian Alexander, Obama Presidential Center architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, Citizen University CEO Eric Liu, poet and author Elizabeth Alexander and artists Teaster Gates.

It will also include performances from Chance the Rapper, the National and Gloria Estefan