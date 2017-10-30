× Casey Anthony’s parents threaten lawsuit to stop her from doing reality TV show

Casey Anthony’s parents say they will take legal action to stop their daughter from selling her story.

Anthony was acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in 2011.

Recent media reports claim Anthony may film a reality TV show with O.J. Simpson.

He was released from prison earlier this month after nine years.

The reality show would follow their lives after high-profile court cases.

In an interview that will air Monday on Crime Watch Daily, Anthony’s parents say they would file a lawsuit to stop her from doing the show, adding that they think their daughter is mentally ill.

Anthony has been estranged from her parents since her murder trial.

Crime Watch Daily airs at 3 p.m. on WGN-TV.