Bears’ Zach Miller undergoes emergency surgery in effort to save injured leg: report

NEW ORLEANS — Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller’s leg injury from Sunday’s game could be much more serious than previously thought.

It’s so bad that doctors are more concerned with simply saving Miller’s leg than his career.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen broke the news, tweeting that Miller had urgent vascular surgery on his leg Sunday night. An artery was damaged in the dislocation, so surgeons grafted tissue from Miller’s healthy leg to repair it.

Bears TE Zach Miller was having urgent vascular surgery in New Orleans last night to repair artery damage on dislocated knee, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 30, 2017

There’s been no update as to how successful the surgery was, or if Miller is stable just yet.

The injury happened in the third quarter. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a pass that Miller caught, but but Miller dislocated his knee in the process. The touchdown was overturned and Bears settle for a field goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.