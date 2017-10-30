Bears’ Zach Miller undergoes emergency surgery in effort to save injured leg: report

Photo Gallery
NEW ORLEANS — Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller’s leg injury from Sunday’s game could be much more serious than previously thought.
It’s so bad that doctors are more concerned with simply saving Miller’s leg than his career.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen broke the news, tweeting that Miller had urgent vascular surgery on his leg Sunday night. An artery was damaged in the dislocation, so surgeons grafted tissue from Miller’s healthy leg to repair it.
There’s been no update as to how successful the surgery was, or if Miller is stable just yet.
The injury happened in the third quarter. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a pass that Miller caught, but but Miller dislocated his knee in the process. The touchdown was overturned and Bears settle for a field goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.