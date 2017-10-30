8-year-old runs from attempted kidnapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A security camera captured a young girl running from a man who tried to lure her into his car.

The 8-year-old girl was walking to her grandma's house after school on Wednesday in South Los Angeles when she says a man in a white car pulled up next to her.

The girl said the man was touching himself and tried to get her inside the car.

The girl started to scream and ran away from the car.

The girl's mother spoke to our sister station, KTLA, but did not want to be identified. She said that her daughter did exactly what she taught her to do if a stranger ever tried to talk to her.

The Los Angeles School District sent a letter to parents warning them about the incident.

Police were unable to locate the suspect.