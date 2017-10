× Woman, 21, dead after being accidentally shot in Portage Park

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman died after she was accidentally shot in an apartment on the Northwest Side.

The woman was with a man inside an apartment in Portage Park Saturday night when a gun that one of them was handling went off.

Police recovered the gun, and took the man into custody.

Police have not said if he will be charged.

No other information was available.