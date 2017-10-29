× Police release photos of Lincoln Park, Lakeview home invasion suspect

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods about an armed home invader.

Police released photos of the suspect they believed to be responsible for three home burglaries in the past two weeks.

Police said the burglaries happened at the following locations:

 2600 Block of N. Lincoln on October 16, 2017 at approximately 3:50 a.m.

 3000 Block of N. Kenmore on October 19, 2017 at approximately 3:56 a.m.

 2400 Block of N. Jansen on October 25, 2017 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police said he enters victims’ homes during the overnight hours while they are asleep.

No injuries have been reported.

The offender is described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 10, 150 to 180 pounds and was wearing a black baseball hat with white writing, a white or gray hooded sweatshirt and a green or dark colored puffy vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.