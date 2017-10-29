× Police: 16-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed in South Side home

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face and killed in a West Woodlawn home Sunday night, according to police.

Police said an acquaintance was handling a firearm inside a residence on the 6600 block of S. Marquette around 7 p.m. when the gun went off, striking the victim in the eye. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

One person is in custody, police said, and charges are pending.

