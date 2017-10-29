Man, 35, with special needs missing from Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. – A 35-year-old man, who requires regular medications, is missing from Sauk Village, Ill.

Jonathan Barnes was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday. His family said an employee at his group home left him alone in a car. When they returned 30 minutes later, he was gone.

The family said he was last seen near 190 Carriage Lane.

Barnes is described as an African-American and Pakistani male, with a light complexion, 4 feet 11, and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police say he has “an unsteady gait” and a speech impediment.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat with a hood, navy blue sweatpants, a blue hat and black armor guard shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sauk Village Police Department at 708-758-1331 or 708-757-2433.