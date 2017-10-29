× High carbon monoxide levels at South Austin church send 7 kids to the hospital

CHICAGO — High carbon monoxide levels at a South Austin church sent 10 people to the hospital Sunday, including seven children, according to officials with the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to a call of sick children at the Bethel Apostolic Church at 5433 W. Jackson Blvd. around 2:21 p.m. found high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, officials said. After investigating, firefighters discovered the building’s boiler was the source of the carbon monoxide and shut it off.

CFD Deputy District Chief Jack Nagle said they found carbon monoxide levels of 300 ppm inside the church, which is above the levels considered dangerous. All 10 people transported to area hospitals were in “good condition,” according to Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Keith Gray.

Gray said the symptoms for potential carbon monoxide poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and generally feeling sick.