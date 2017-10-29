From a Bears loss to a change in Cubs’ coaches, Kevin Powell discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After following the Cubs for a couple of weeks during the National League playoffs, Kevin Powell was back on Sports Feed once again Sunday evening.

But he wasn't just talking about the carousel of coaching changes that have occurred since the team lost the National League Championship Series to the Dodgers, but he was also on set to discuss another setback for the Bears. That included not only the 20-12 loss in New Orleans, but likely the loss of Zach Miller for the season with a serious knee injury.

The loss to the Saints along with moves of the Cubs dominated Kevin's talk on Sunday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch the segments in the video above or below.