Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez named Nationals manager: Reports

Posted 11:35 AM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, October 29, 2017

ATLANTA, GA JULY 18: Chicago bench coach Dave Martinez looks on from the dugout during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on July 18, 2017 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA. The Chicago Cubs defeated the Atlanta Braves by a score of 5 1. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. – It was a move so expected that on Thursday Joe Maddon said he was rooting for the Cubs to lose one of their prized assistant coaches.

That now appears to have happened, as the Nationals have reportedly hired bench coach Davey Martinez as their new manager. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was the first to report the news.

This will be Martinez’ first stint as a major league manager. He’s been on Joe Maddon’s staff as a coach starting in Tampa Bay from 2008-2014, then joining the manager in Chicago the last three seasons.

 