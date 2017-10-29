× Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez named Nationals manager: Reports

WASHINGTON D.C. – It was a move so expected that on Thursday Joe Maddon said he was rooting for the Cubs to lose one of their prized assistant coaches.

That now appears to have happened, as the Nationals have reportedly hired bench coach Davey Martinez as their new manager. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was the first to report the news.

sources: Davey Martinez is indeed nats choice to be new manager https://t.co/yMi6OydcbT — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2017

This will be Martinez’ first stint as a major league manager. He’s been on Joe Maddon’s staff as a coach starting in Tampa Bay from 2008-2014, then joining the manager in Chicago the last three seasons.