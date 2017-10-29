× Boy, 3, shot in Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO – A 3-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot while riding in a car in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

The drive-by shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 0-100 block of East 60th Street, police said.

Police said the boy and a male driver were stopped at a stop sign when a car pulled up on the passenger side and fired shots. After realizing he was being shot at, the driver sped away and realized the child had been injured.

The child is in stable condition at Comer Hospital. Police said he was grazed by a bullet.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.