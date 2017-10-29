Bears tight end suffers brutal knee injury making touchdown catch overturned by referees

NEW ORLEANS — The Bears lost tight end Zach Miller during their Sunday game against the Saints after he dislocated his knee on what initially was ruled a touchdown catch, and then overturned on video review.

Miller came down awkwardly on his left leg after hauling in Mitchell Trubisky’s 25-yard pass to the end zone while safety Rafael Bush dived, his arm outstretched, to try to break up the play.

Miller’s left leg hyperextended as he came down with the ball and crashed to the turf. Replay showed he bobbled the ball upon his upper body’s impact with the field, and it was ruled that the ball made contact with the ground when it briefly jarred lose in Miller’s arms. John Fox later confirmed Miller dislocated his knee on the play.

The ruling of an incomplete pass came as Miller was carted off the field, and the Bears then concluded the drive with Connor Barth’s 44-yard field goal to trim the Saints’ lead to 14-6 late in the third quarter. The Bears went on to lose to the Saints 20-12.

