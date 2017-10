× 1 dead after shooting at Lake Forest Halloween party

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Lake County Sherriff’s Department said one person was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Lake Forest.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of West Estate Lane around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said more than 100 people were at the party when the shooting started.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.