× Tennessee officials prepare for ‘White Lives Matter’ protests

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in two Tennessee towns have stepped- up security as they prepare for two white nationalist rallies.

The two “White Lives Matter” rallies are scheduled for Murfreesboro and Shelbyville.

Police said the rallies will focus on illegal immigration and refugee resettlement.

Faith leaders are also protesting in Murfreesboro renewing the call to remove a controversial bust from the state capitol.

Activists said having a bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest in the capitol sends the wrong message.

The Washington Post reports that officials are concerned that the rallies will bring “bands of violent racists” and are worried that what happened in Charlottesville will repeat itself.