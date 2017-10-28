× Rep. Jeanne Ives circulating petitions to run for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Jeanne Ives confirmed to WGN News that there are petitions circulating across Illinois with her intent to run for governor.

There is still no official announcement that she’s in the race.

This is a big step as Ives inches closer towards challenging Gov. Rauner in the GOP primary.

Conservatives want her in the race but there is fear she will not be able to raise enough money to compete.

A GOP source said Ives is looking to quickly raise $1 million before officially jumping in.

State Rep. Rich Morthland is listed on the petition as her running mate.