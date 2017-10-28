Memorial held for Chicago teacher killed by stray bullet 2 weeks ago

ROGERS PARK -- Beloved Waldorf School teacher Cynthia Trevillion was killed by a stray bullet in Rogers Park 2 weeks ago. On Saturday, her school community gathered to celebrate her life. Dozens of families gathered in the Waldorf School Auditorium for a private service.

The service was intended to give closure to Cynthia's community who was shocked by her death. Cynthia was walking with her husband when she became the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting. The shots were aimed at two teenagers on the corner, but they hit Cynthia in the neck and head.

Cynthia has become a symbol of Chicago's senseless gun violence. More than 500 people have been shot and killed in Chicago this year, and Cynthia is regarded as an example of that violence's unpredictable nature.

The Waldorf School community says Cynthia's legacy lives on in the lives of the students she touched. Former student Elodie Betend says Cynthia constantly told her students to "practice one random act of kindness a day."

"We need to look deep within ourselves, and think of what Cynthia would do. Remember her," Waldorf School parent Lisa Rekstad said.