Man shot in road rage incident in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. -- A 65 year old man was shot in the face in what police are calling a road rage incident in Elmhurst.

The victim is being treated at Elmhurst Hospital and he has been able to speak with investigators.

This shooting happened just after 2 this afternoon. The man was driving an SUV. He had one passenger.

Police say the other car involved in this was a silver or gray sedan with multiple occupants. The two vehicles were traveling southbound on York road.

It's unclear what led to the traffic dispute, but it started right around Grand Avenue and ended only about a quarter mile away near Diversey.

When Police say someone inside the silver or gray sedan fired one shot, hitting the 65 year old driver in the face. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

The busy stretch of York road was shut down for hours. Lots of businesses in the area have surveillance cameras and Elmhurst police say they're reviewing video and devoting significant resources to this investigation.

Investigators are urging the people involved to turn themselves in.