‘I Can’t Breathe’ takes look at Eric Garner’s life, death

CHICAGO -- "I can't breathe,” were the last words uttered by Eric Garner, the unarmed black man who died in New York after police officers threw him to the ground and put him in a chokehold. The video helped bring national attention to the injustice black Americans face at the hands of police and sparked nationwide protests.

In his new book, "I Can't Breathe: A Killing On Bay Street," Matt Taibbi takes readers back to Staten Island, writes about Garner's life, the police practices that contributed to his death and the rise of the black lives matter movement.

He stopped by WGN studios to talk about his new book. Taibbi will be at two events around the Chicago area on Saturday.

Cahn Auditorium

600 Emerson Street

Evanston, Ill.

5 p.m. - 6 pm.

Ace Hotel Chicago

311 N. Morgan

7:30 p.m.

chicagohumanities.org