Human remains discovered in duffel bag near Lincoln Park Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN PARK -- A fisherman called 911 Saturday after finding what appeared to be human remains inside a duffel bag near the Lincoln Park Lagoon.

The Chicago Tribune reports law enforcement arrived on the scene before 11:10 a.m. When Marine Unit divers and detectives arrived, they found a second bag filled with more remains.

They were still searching the scene at 4 p.m.

The remains are all believed to be from the same person. Law enforcement is conducting a death investigation and looking into missing person reports for possible leads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.