× How likely are we to see measurable snow before Nov. 30?

Dear Tom,

For 42 years my wife and I have left for Florida in October, but this year we aren’t leaving until Nov. 30. How likely are we to see measurable snow?

— Gerry Deppe,

Evanston

Dear Gerry,

The odds are fairly good that you will experience at least a little measurable snowfall before you head south. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski informs us that there have only been 24 years out of 133 dating back to 1884 (18 percent) when the city has not logged a measurable snowfall through Nov. 30 (0.1 inch or more), though Wachowski cautions nearly half have occurred since 1990. The typical date of the city’s first measurable snowfall is around Nov. 16. Last year the season’s first snowfall did not occur until Dec. 4, when 6.4 inches fell. The city’s greatest snowfall totals through Nov. 30: 14.8 inches in 1940, 14.5 inches in 1895 and 13 inches in 1951.