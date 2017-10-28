× Freeze Warning continues across the Chicago area into northwest Indiana from 11PM CDT tonight until 9AM CDT Sunday morning

Northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are part of a wide-reaching Freeze warning later tonight into Sunday morning (see dark-blue/purple-shaded area on the highlighted map). This Freeze Warning includes the city of Chicago and actually extends from southern Wisconsin through Illinois all the way south into portions of Texas and Louisiana (see dark-blue/purple –shaded areas on map below).

As the center of a large low pressure system moves off to the northeast into the Canadian province of Ontario, its influence over the Chicago area will wane. Clouds should thin and winds diminish after midnight tonight, allowing maximum radiational heat loss and subsequent lowering of temperatures here into the 20s and lower 30s. Coldest readings in the mid to upper 20s should be observed along and west of the Fox River Valley.