× Canada town will fine trick-or-treaters older than 16

A lot of adults will be out this weekend for Halloween parties. But kids are looking forward to Tuesday for trick-or-treating.

But what’s the cut-off age for trick-or-treating?

Bathurst, New Brunswick, a town in Canada, has set a hard line at 16. Those who get caught trick-or-treating after that, don’t get candy–they get a $200 dollar fine.

Newsweek reports that the town’s new policy is a modification of the current policy in place that bans 14-year-olds and older kids from collecting candy and sets a curfew at 7 p.m.

In the United States, most teens stop trick-or-treating between 12 and 16. Although, most adults are okay with older trick-or-treaters, as long as they dress up in a costume and say “thank you” when they get candy.