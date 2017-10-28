9,000 winter coats given away to Chicago children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- As Chicago grows colder, just one warm coat can make a difference. So, imagine 9,000 coats.

Saturday morning, the Chicago Housing Authority's Operation Warm gave away 9,000 coats to Chicago children in need.

The children picked up their new coats at Operation Warm's 10th Annual CHA Operation Warm Coat Distribution and Resource Fair.

Rich Lalley from Operation Warm explained that a coat can mean more than just staying warm.

"When [the children] get a new coat, still in the bag, it has a tag on it, bright colors, they feel like a million bucks and they know somebody cares about them," he said.

Private donations from Pepsi, Wells Fargo, and other donors help to buy the thousands of new winter coats needed.