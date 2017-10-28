2 dead in Plainfield shooting and barricade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A barricade situation unfolded on Walnut Circle after a shooting around 12:30 in the parking lot of a Jewel Osco. Law enforcement believe a man shot his ex-wife then shot himself. 2 people are now dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a request for a welfare check related to the shooting. Officers were arriving at the home on Walnut Circle when they heard a gunshot. Full police response was issued at that point.

Police tried to negotiate with the man inside the home. Eventually, they made entry into the garage and found him dead inside his vehicle.

The victim died from her injuries at Bolingbrook hospital.

Law enforcement believes the two events are related and are calling the situation a "very active ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.