× 1 dead after crash on I-94, police say

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The outbound Edens spur is back open after a deadly crash on I-94 near Waukegan Road.

Illinois State Police said a person died after a car slammed into the back end of a semi-truck around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police have not yet said if there were any other passengers.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.