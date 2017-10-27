Obama gets the call for Cook County jury duty – and he plans to serve

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Breifing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. In what could be the last press conference of his presidency, afterwards Obama will be leaving for his annual family vacation in Hawaii. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Eventually everyone gets called for jury duty. Everyone.
The Chicago Tribune reports former President Barack Obama has gotten the call for jury duty in Cook County next month.
And he plans to serve, Chief Judge Tim Evans tells the Tribune.
Evans says “adjustments would be made to accommodate Obama’s security detail, but he could not say the date or courthouse location where the former president is expected to report,” the Tribune reports.