× Obama gets the call for Cook County jury duty – and he plans to serve

CHICAGO — Eventually everyone gets called for jury duty. Everyone.

The Chicago Tribune reports former President Barack Obama has gotten the call for jury duty in Cook County next month.

And he plans to serve, Chief Judge Tim Evans tells the Tribune.

Evans says “adjustments would be made to accommodate Obama’s security detail, but he could not say the date or courthouse location where the former president is expected to report,” the Tribune reports.