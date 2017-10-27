Much colder air arrives in Chicago

Strong westerly winds driven by a deep low pressure system centered over Wisconsin will direct much colder air with “staying power” into the Chicago area Friday. Temperatures briefly touched on 60-degrees Thursday afternoon, but by Friday morning readings will be in the lower 40s and won’t change much during the day.

The cold air will persist into Saturday with northwest winds gusting over 30 miles per hour keeping temperatures in the lower 40s accompanied by periodic brief showers of rain mixed with wet snow. Skies should clear with diminishing winds Saturday night, but that will only lead to freezing temperatures Sunday morning.